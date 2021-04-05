Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,926. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

