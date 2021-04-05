Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) fell 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.64. 55,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,889,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $627.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $182,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

