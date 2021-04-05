Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $500.37 million and $45.87 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00672893 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00073656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029317 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

