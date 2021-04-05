Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $60,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,161,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656,799 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,187 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 15,382,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,921 shares in the last quarter.

FCAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 190.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $2.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

