FinNexus (FNX) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and $4.42 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.13 or 0.00675093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028940 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 28,217,626 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

