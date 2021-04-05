FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $108.89 million and $71.78 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 750,702,672 coins and its circulating supply is 228,050,771 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

