Firo (FIRO) Price Tops $11.55

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.55 or 0.00019590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $135.42 million and $60.45 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Firo has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,964.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,130.83 or 0.03613765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.88 or 0.00372899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.61 or 0.01103392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.32 or 0.00431315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.62 or 0.00450483 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.00330395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028729 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,723,591 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

