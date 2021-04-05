First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Stock Price Up 11%

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS) shares rose 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 19,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

