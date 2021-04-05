First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report $52.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.40 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $46.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $223.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $223.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $227.60 million, with estimates ranging from $223.70 million to $231.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $794.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,680,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

