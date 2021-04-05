First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.40.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,233 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $167.94 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

