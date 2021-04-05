First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Increased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.5% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 169,120 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.98. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,929. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

