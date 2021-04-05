First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,503. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

