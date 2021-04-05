First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.22 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91.

