First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 124,071 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of FCT opened at $12.25 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.