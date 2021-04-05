Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Fiserv worth $221,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.