Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $494.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report sales of $494.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $305.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

FBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

FBC opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

