Flamingo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $63.12 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001587 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $141.95 million and $63.12 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00301334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00095583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.44 or 0.00755346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00029321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

