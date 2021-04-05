Flashstake (FLASH) Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last Week

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Flashstake has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Flashstake has a market cap of $3.74 million and $74,149.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flashstake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00301354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00102862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.97 or 0.00766331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028433 BTC.

About Flashstake

Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

