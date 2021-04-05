FLETA (FLETA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 36% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. FLETA has a market cap of $28.81 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 122.8% higher against the US dollar. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028787 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,129,945,744 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

