FLIP Trading 20.4% Higher This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $772,463.46 and approximately $50.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00670694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028909 BTC.

FLP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

