FLO Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One FLO token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $78,230.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 102.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FLO Token Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.