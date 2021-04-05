Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Floor & Decor by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 65,770 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $310,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $98.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

