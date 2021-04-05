Flow Price Reaches $38.19 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $372.44 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $38.19 or 0.00064618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00300395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00799516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017471 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

