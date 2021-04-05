Flowchain (FLC) Trading 32.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $29,656.83 and approximately $746.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00682690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00071313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028723 BTC.

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

