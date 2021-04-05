Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $107.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,979. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

