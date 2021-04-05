Flux (FLUX) Price Hits $0.13

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and $15,989.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.90 or 0.00332212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00112566 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 146,734,773 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars.

