Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Downgraded by Cowen

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $16.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $514.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after buying an additional 188,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.