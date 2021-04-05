Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Downgraded by Cowen

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.
Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $16.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $514.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after buying an additional 188,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fly Leasing Company Profile
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.
