FlypMe Price Tops $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $386,131.47 and approximately $2,225.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.73 or 0.00669793 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029010 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

