FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $34.00 million and approximately $4,685.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 100.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00675288 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028763 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.