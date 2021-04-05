Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 700,944 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $43.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.