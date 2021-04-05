Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Itau BBA Securities

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by research analysts at Itau BBA Securities to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

FMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.50. 1,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $5,564,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

