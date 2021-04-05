Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

F has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.