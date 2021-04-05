FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 38,338 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 404.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,338 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,962,000 after acquiring an additional 996,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,334,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 373,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 753,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 162,690 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

