FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 7,196 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 269.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $369.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.12 and a 52 week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.