FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 20,920 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.27.

Shares of GD stock opened at $180.83 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.44. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

