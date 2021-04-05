FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 253.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $307.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.19 and its 200 day moving average is $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

