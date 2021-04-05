FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1,786.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,734 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $101.86 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

