FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 10,900 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.14 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

