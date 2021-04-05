FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $510,184,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,969,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,275,000 after buying an additional 56,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of WM stock opened at $129.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.54 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

