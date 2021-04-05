FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 245.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,846 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,662,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 476,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,829,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.52 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

