FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 172.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,018,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,383,000 after purchasing an additional 385,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,784,000 after purchasing an additional 366,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $370.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.93 and a 12-month high of $370.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

