FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $4.16 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

IWO opened at $304.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $143.26 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

