FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $6.33 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,830,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 331,298 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $123.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.99. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

