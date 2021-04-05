FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

