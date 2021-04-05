FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

