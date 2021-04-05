FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 16,477 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 154.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.12.

LOW stock opened at $191.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average is $166.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

