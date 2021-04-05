FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 2,160 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

NYSE:TMO opened at $456.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.03 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

