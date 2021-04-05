FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 39,117 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 424.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,117 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,977,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,361,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.