FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 4,652 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $373.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.99 and a 200 day moving average of $358.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

