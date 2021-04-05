FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 47,797 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 662.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 139.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.95 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

